Run/Walk to promote good mental health planned

A run and walk is planned in New Iberia next weekend to raise funds and awareness for mental health.

The Bayou Side Run/Walk is a partnership of the Iberia Mental Health Initiative and Heart for Iberia, two local nonprofit organizations in Iberia Parish dedicated to improving the quality of life for citizens in our community, say Catherine Wattigny and Tripp Bright, organizers.

"During these challenging times, with the pandemic, we all need to have someone by our side to support us and this run will bring more attention to the importance of good mental health and also raise money for the work that the Iberia Mental Health Initiative does," Wattigny says.

The event is planned for May 22, and will follow Bayou Teche for much of the route, Bright says. Wattigny adds that exercise and getting outdoors is good for your mental health. More than 200 runners already have signed up, and they're hoping the event will be the largest run in New Iberia history.

"This is an example of what can be done when people work together," she said of the partnership.

The Iberia Mental Health Initiative is a grass-roots nonprofit organization composed of concerned citizens of Iberia Parish who advocate for good mental health. In the past five years, this has been done through public programs, family support groups, media outreach, and social media. The group has a Facebook site with videos and information on mental health, as well as a webpage which can be found at: www.iberiamentalhealthinitiative.org.

If you don't want to run or walk, you can also come out and cheer for the folks who do, and you could donate to the cause, Bright adds. For more information on the event, click here.