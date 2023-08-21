Road construction could cause delays for some New Iberia residents

The City of New Iberia advises motorists beginning on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, Southern Constructors, LLC will start street improvements on the following streets in New Iberia:

Field Street–From Gilbert Drive to Paul Street Working Time–7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and most Saturdays.

The street construction is anticipated to last approximately two weeks weather permitting. During construction, it may be necessary at times to limit access to the construction area with a road closure and detour traffic around the work area.

Road closure signs, barricades, and detour signs will be in place to warn and direct traffic. Residents and drivers should anticipate time delays.

The streets, at times, will have loose gravel and oil on the roadway.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

