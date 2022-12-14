Watch Now
Road closures due to tornado in Iberia Parish

Posted at 4:19 PM, Dec 14, 2022
IBERIA PARISH, La. – Some road closures have been announced due to storm damage from a Wednesday tornado.

Barrow Street (off Old Jeanerette Road) to Lietmeyer Street and Estate Drive.

These areas will remain closed until further notice.

