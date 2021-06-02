Watch
Residents in Delcambre still asked to boil their water

Posted at 3:29 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 16:29:04-04

The Town of Delcambre is still under water boil advisory until further notice.

The advisory was sent out on Monday May 31, 2021 following a pump failure.

Officials tell KATC that water in the storage tanks and water tower were used up which prompted the advisory. Residents are reminded to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before consuming.

The town will update when the order has been lifted.

