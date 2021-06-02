Residents in Delcambre still asked to boil their water

The Town of Delcambre is still under water boil advisory until further notice.

The advisory was sent out on Monday May 31, 2021 following a pump failure.

Officials tell KATC that water in the storage tanks and water tower were used up which prompted the advisory. Residents are reminded to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before consuming.

The town will update when the order has been lifted.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel