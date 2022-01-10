Renovations begin at School Days Apartments in New Iberia

Renovations have begun in New Iberia on the School Days Apartment complex once the former New Iberia High school.

HRI Communities, LLC (“HRIC”) announced Monday January 10, 2022, that they have officially begun an extensive renovation on the building which is designated for seniors 55 and older and have affordability restricitons.

The nearly $14 million project includes renovation of the 65 existing one-bedroom units.

HRI says Impetus is the design-builder who will lead construction on the complex. Financing partners for the project include the newly merged First Horizon Bank and IBERIABANK. Public partners include the Louisiana Housing Corporation, which awarded the project 9 percent low-income housing tax credits and assigned an existing loan to facilitate the preservation of much needed affordable housing for seniors.

HRI redeveloped the former New Iberia High building into 65 affordable, senior apartments and community facilities. The original adaptive re-use project was completed in 1995.

THE PLANS

HRI Communities says they will renovate the existing apartments including expanding the program/amenity space into the historic auditorium that has been vacant since the original conversion nearly 27 years ago. Focused on mitigating the effects of aging, the planned renovation scope provides for a comprehensive restoration of the building’s exterior envelope, including critical weatherproofing enhancements.

The School Days renovation will also provide for modern efficiency and comfort for its residents with a complete replacement of building systems and finishes including new installations of all:

HVAC systems

Water heaters

Electric fixtures

Plumbing fixtures

Kitchen and bathroom cabinets/countertops

Appliances including stoves/ovens, refrigerators, microwaves, vent hoods, and dishwashers

Laundry equipment and expansion of the laundry facilities

Additional community features in the rehabilitation scope include:

New courtyard/picnic area

New community room in the historic auditorium

New ADA ramp at the main entrance

HRI says all of the aforementioned improvements will adhere to the Enterprise Green Communities best practices for energy efficiency and sustainability including the use of only Energy Star appliances/electric fixtures, upgraded insulation, and water conserving plumbing fixtures. Additionally, the entirety of School Days’ rehabilitation scope adheres to the Secretary of the Interior Standards for Historic Preservation, thus guaranteeing the appropriate treatment and respect of the National Register building’s historical significance.

