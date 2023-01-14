Raintree market coming to Jeanerette

Jeanerette, residents say it has been pretty difficult not having immediate access to a grocery store.

Bernard Euguene, has lived in Jeanerette for 50 years and says he is ready for a change and he is looking forward to having a grocery in Jeanerette.

"It wasn't that bad it was bad enough for me and my wife to get to the store you like 12 miles, it was pretty rough and the price of gas so high right now." said, Bernard Euguene, resident

Jeanerette Mayor Carol Bourgeois says, the new grocery has been in the works for 6 months now and became official this past Monday.

"The fact that we will be able to have the staples food items and the likes that a grocery store can provide to a community for our residents." said,

Mayor Carol Bourgeois.

This will be Raintree market’s second location, with this location being a full services store that offers everything from meat, fresh produce to paper items.

"The positive impact is that Jeanerette needs a local grocery store, we're down the road like 6 miles the other stores are like 6 miles down the other way but they need something here something more convenient on an everyday basis to help the community out." said Countice Levlanc grocery store manager.

Raintree market, will bring employment opportunities to the community.