Public Service Commissioner plans town hall in New Iberia

Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Mike Francis plans to host a town hall meeting in New Iberia next month.

The event is set for September 19 at 5:30 p.m. at 129 East Main Street, New Iberia. The general public is invited to attend.

The Louisiana Public Service Commission is the elected board that oversees utilities in the state.

Increased utility bills is sure to be a topic of discussion.

"Though the Commission has no authority over natural gas prices and certainly not the weather, I want to make certain we are using every tool and resource possible through the LPSC to reduce the overall cost of monthly electric bills for customers. We are exploring several policies to legally and responsibly bring relief. While I'm certainly glad our average rates are lower than those of our neighbors in Texas, still I demand better," Francis stated in a press release.

Non-municipal utilities, including Entergy, Cleco and Slemco, must go to the PSC for permission to increase rates and to levy hurricane damage fees on customers.

Francis serves District IV on the LPSC. He represents nearly one million constituents in 17 parishes encompassing: Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, Grant, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, LaSalle, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, St. Martin, Vermillion and Vernon.