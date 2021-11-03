Public Service Commissioner addresses utility rate hikes

New Iberia residents were looking for answers Tuesday evening about increases in their utility bills.

Public Service Commissioner Mike Francis answered some of their questions at the New Iberia City Council meeting.

Francis explained that it's been a few years since the rate has changed.

"We would just ask people to realize that it has been seven years since their rates have gone up and to be patient," he said. "We promise that we're going to guard their checkbook and keep prices as low as possible for the future."

