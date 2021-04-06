Public hearing set on yard sale ordinance

The New Iberia City Council is hosting a public hearing tonight about yard sales.

At the council's most recent meeting, an ordinance was introduced that would put limits on yard sales in the city limits. We'll have a reporter there tonight when the meeting happens.

Officials tell KATC that the problem may be limited to one or two residents who sell items out of their yard on an almost constant basis. The response to that by one council member was to craft an ordinance that would require free permits for yard sales, and limit the number any one residence could host during a calendar year.

The ordinance would make it illegal:

(1) For any person to conduct any yard sale without a permit issued pursuant to the prior section.

(2) For any person to conduct any yard sale while that person owes fines for previous violations of this Article.

(3) For any person to conduct a single yard sale extending a period in excess of two days.

(4) For any yard sale to begin before sunrise or extend past sundown.

(5) For more than four yard sales to be held on the same residential property within one calendar year.

(6) For any person to sell or offer for sale at any yard sale any items purchased for resale.

(7) For any person to sell or offer for sale at any yard sale any item not intended primarily for personal or household use.

(8) Sell or offer for sale at any yard sale more than one motor vehicle.

(9) For any person to post yard sale signs more than 24 hours before the beginning of the sale, or fail to remove signs advertising the yard sale after the conclusion of the yard sale.

(10) For any person to promote a yard sale by signs posted on utility poles or on private property without the property owner’s permission.

(11) For any person to store yard sale items and display tables outside of a building, except when a yard sale is being conducted.

The ordinance also makes the homeowner or renter responsible for "providing adequate parking, for preventing blockage of streets or sidewalks and for removing all leftover items, trash, debris and yard sale signs."

The hearing starts at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers. It's just a hearing on the oridnance; Council members are not voting on the ordinance tonight.