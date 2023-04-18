Progress continues in New Iberia Marina project

Progress is being made on a new Marina behind the New Iberia Civic Center after years of deliberations.

The three phase project will provide access for boaters along the Bayou Teche.

In 2020, New Iberia received more than 200 thousand dollars in grant money for the project.

City leaders hope it will bring more accessibility to New Iberia through the Bayou Teche.

"This Marina celebrates that we are one of thirty-five paddle trail, national designated paddle trails for the country. Of the thirty-five we have four stars if you look it up. Bayou Teche has been nationally recognized and this Marina will go a long way to add to the recreational opportunities for our community," Mayor Freddie Decourt said.