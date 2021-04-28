PRIME TIME Heat Start hosts ribbon cutting in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. — PRIME TIME Head Start held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday with the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce at its newly opened site on Dodson Street in New Iberia.

The site is the location of the former Dodson Elementary School located at 420 Dodson Street in New Iberia.

According to a release, the facility went out of use in 2019 when the school closed, but will now be able to serve up to 182 students ages six weeks to five years old.

The school also now includes a newly refurbished playground.

Upcoming construction will allow the site to be able to serve Early Head Start students, which will provide a valuable service to the immediate community around the school, the release states.

The Office of Head Start, through the Designation Renewal System, selected PRIME TIME, Inc. to provide Early Head Start and Head Start services within Lafayette and Iberia parishes in October of 2020, the release states.

PRIME TIME, Inc. serves a total of 747 children, from six weeks to five years old, through a diverse set of free, humanities-focused program options as part of providing Head Start services to the area.

