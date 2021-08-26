Watch
Portion of Waterworks District #3 under boil water advisory

Posted at 3:21 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 16:21:41-04

A boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of Iberia Parish Waterworks District #3.

The advisory applies to Plantation Village Mobile Home Community and is due to a main break, officials say.

It will remain in effect until further notice.

