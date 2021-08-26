Portion of Waterworks District #3 under boil water advisory

A boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of Iberia Parish Waterworks District #3.

The advisory applies to Plantation Village Mobile Home Community and is due to a main break, officials say.

It will remain in effect until further notice.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel