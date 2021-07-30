Portion of De Lasalle Drive in New Iberia now a one-way

New Iberia city leaders have announced a traffic change in the city.
Effective immediately, De Lasalle Drive from Center Street to East Admiral Doyle Drive is now a one-way street.
Leaders ask motorists to please follow the signs posted.
Flow of traffic will be going from Center Street to East Admiral Doyle Drive.
