Portion of De Lasalle Drive in New Iberia now a one-way

New Iberia city leaders have announced a traffic change in the city.

Effective immediately, De Lasalle Drive from Center Street to East Admiral Doyle Drive is now a one-way street.

Leaders ask motorists to please follow the signs posted.

Flow of traffic will be going from Center Street to East Admiral Doyle Drive.

