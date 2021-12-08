Portion of Coulee Road to be closed Thursday for roadwork

A portion of Coulee Road in Iberia Parish will be closed Thursday for roadwork.

The closure will be between Labiche Road and Jack Brooks Road beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing until 3:30 p.m.

Officials say the closure is necessary to change out a pipe crossing.

No through traffic will be allowed until the job is complete.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel