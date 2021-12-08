Watch
Portion of Coulee Road to be closed Thursday for roadwork

MGN Online
Courtesy of MGN Online
Road closed
Posted at 4:15 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 17:15:01-05

A portion of Coulee Road in Iberia Parish will be closed Thursday for roadwork.

The closure will be between Labiche Road and Jack Brooks Road beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing until 3:30 p.m.

Officials say the closure is necessary to change out a pipe crossing.

No through traffic will be allowed until the job is complete.

