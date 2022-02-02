Police still seeking person of interest in Jeanerette homicide

Police in Jeanerette say they are still seeking a person of interest in connection with an October 30 homicide.

Officers are attempting to locate 22-year-old Tyrese Anthony Jones for questioning in reference to the 2021 homicide of Marcus Ray Alexis.

Tyrese currently has an active warrant for unrelated charges.

Anyone with information on the homicide or the whereabouts of Jones is asked to call the Jeanerette Police Department at (337) 276-6323.

