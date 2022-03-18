Police still seeking person of interest in 2021 Jeanerette homicide

Police are still seeking a person of interest in connection with an October 2021 homicide in Jeanerette.

Jeanerette PD is asking the community to assist in locating 23-year-old Tyrese Anthony Jones for questioning and as a person of interest in the homicide of Marcus Ray Alexis.

Jones currently has an active warrant for unrelated charges.

Anyone with information on the Homicide or the whereabouts of Jones is asked to call the Jeanerette Police Department at (337) 276-6323.

Police Chief Dustry Vallot says Jones is known to be in the New Iberia, Lafayette, and Baton Rouge Areas.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel