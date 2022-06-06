UPDATE: Police say suspect has been identified

UPDATE: New Iberia Police say they have identified the suspect in the photograph. This is a developing story, and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Earlier today, New Iberia Police were asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of stealing from a local store, and injuring a clerk as he got away.

Police say that the incident happened at about 6:25 p.m. on Sunday at a store in the 900 block of East Admiral Doyle Drive.

When officers arrived, witnesses told them that two men had stolen several items from the store, and two store employees went after them, but the men got into a vehicle and drove away.

As they drove away, one of the employees was hit by their vehicle and dragged in the parking lot, police say.

The employee sustained major injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, police say.

The suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a red Chevrolet Impala.

Police say this is a picture of one of the men:

Anyone knowing the identity of this individual are asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the Crimestoppers P3 Tips App.

