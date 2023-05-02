Police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

NEW IBERIA, La. — Police are asking for help in locating a hit-and-run suspect that left a bicyclist dead.

At 12:37 a.m., on Monday, May 1, 2023, the New Iberia Police Department responded to a vehicle crash in the 1700 block of Center Street (LA Highway 14). Upon arrival, responding officers located a male victim lying on the ground. Acadian Ambulance was on scene rendering aid to the victim. Despite life saving measures, the victim was pronounced dead on scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office, according to a spokesperson for the Department.

The initial investigation revealed the victim was riding a bicycle traveling north on Center Street when a vehicle, also traveling north struck the bicycle from behind. Police say the victim was ejected from the bicycle. The vehicle continued traveling north on Center Street, the personnel assigned to the Department’s Traffic Unit responded to the scene.

With the public’s assistance, the suspect vehicle was identified as a maroon 2018 Kia Optima with Louisiana license plate number 258EYF. The vehicle is registered to a woman out of Charenton, Louisiana.

During the collision, the vehicle’s passenger side mirror broke off. The vehicle also sustained moderate damage to the front passenger side.

Investigating Officers are trying to locate the vehicle and identify the person driving the vehicle at the time of the collision.

The bicycle was properly equipped with lighting; however, the victim was not wearing a helmet, the spokesperson added.

Anyone having information on the whereabouts of this vehicle, or information regarding this investigation, is asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel