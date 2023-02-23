Police searching for shooting suspect in New Iberia

Police are searching for a shooting suspect in New Iberia.

Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office and the New Iberia Police Department are both investigating a shooting incident that started in the Parish and ended on Center St. and Peter in New Iberia.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, according to a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.

KATC has a crew en route and will have more information once it becomes available.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel