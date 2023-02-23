Watch Now
NewsIberia Parish

Actions

Police searching for shooting suspect in New Iberia

police lights
MGN Online
generic police lights
police lights
Posted at 3:22 PM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 16:22:08-05

Police are searching for a shooting suspect in New Iberia.

Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office and the New Iberia Police Department are both investigating a shooting incident that started in the Parish and ended on Center St. and Peter in New Iberia.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, according to a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.

KATC has a crew en route and will have more information once it becomes available.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.