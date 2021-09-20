Police release more details on Sunday night 4-wheeler crash involving juveniles

Police have released more details on Sunday night ATV crash involving three juveniles.

On Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 7:00 PM, New Iberia Police Officers responded to the 500 block of Texaco Street in reference to a crash involving a four-wheeler and vehicle, according to a spokesperson for the New Iberia Police Department.

Officers learned that three juveniles, ages, 7, 8, and 13, were riding a four-wheeler that eventually went onto the roadway, causing them to crash into a vehicle, the spokesperson stated. Two of the three juveniles were not taken to a hospital. One juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital. The injury of the juvenile is unknown at this time.

The crash is still under investigation. Officers do not suspect impairment from the driver of the vehicle.

KATC's Eman Boyd is in New Iberia and will have more tonight at 10.

