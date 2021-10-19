Police investigating Mississippi St. shooting in New Iberia

IBERIA PARISH, La. – Police are investigating a shooting in New Iberia.

It happened in the 1000 block of Mississippi St. at 12:35 on Tuesday.

One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

There are no suspects at this time.

