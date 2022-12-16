Watch Now
Iberia Parish

Police investigating homicide in New Iberia

KATC
Posted at 10:26 AM, Dec 16, 2022
Police are investigating a homicide on Bri Anne Drive in New Iberia.

Details are limited at this time.

KATC will have more information as it becomes available.

