Police investigating homicide after shooting at Amigos Quick Stop

NEW IBERIA, La. — On Sunday, October 1, 2023, at approximately 10 pm, the New Iberia Police Department responded to the intersection of South Iberia Street and West Admiral Doyle Drive, the business of Amigos Quick Stop, in reference to a shots fired complaint.

According to Sergeant Daesha Hughes, upon responding to the scene, Uniformed Patrol Division Officers located a 20-year-old male victim.

The victim was found to have a gunshot wound and died as a result of that. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, authorities say.

If anyone has any information regarding this homicide, they are urged to contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.