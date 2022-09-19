Police investigating fatal New Iberia stabbing

New Iberia Police Department is investigating a Dauphine Street homicide.

On September 18, 2022, at 8:30 PM, police responded to a call of an unresponsive male in the 1000 block of Dauphine Street, according to police.

Upon officer’s arrival, it was learned that the male had been stabbed two times. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Carolyn Washington, 50, was arrested on charges of second degree murder and obstruction of justice.

