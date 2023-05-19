Police investigating discovery of body in New Iberia

IBERIA PARISH, La. — Police are investigating a body found Friday afternoon in New Iberia.

The New Iberia Police Department received a call at 12:41 in reference to the discovery of a body found in the 100 Pershing Street, according to Sgt. Daesha Hughes, spokesperson for the Department.

Details are limited at this time as this is an early investigation, Hughes stated.

KATC will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

