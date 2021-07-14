Police asking for help locating 10-year-old

Police are asking for help in locating a 10-year-old runaway.

Naveah McBride was last seen around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Exey Drive in New Iberia.

She was last seen wearing pink and black tights, and a pink shirt.

She is 4’5" and weighs 100 pounds.

Call the New Iberia Police Department or 911 if you have any information on her whereabouts.

