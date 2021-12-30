Watch
Police asking for help in locating runaway

Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office
Posted at 4:30 PM, Dec 30, 2021
The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a runaway.

Lacora Johnson, 15, was last seen at 11:45 pm on December 29, 2021, in the 4600 block of Old LA 25.

It is believed that she left on foot. She is 5'4" tall and was wearing a black shirt and pink shorts with a strip.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Lacora Johnson is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711.

------------------------------------------------------------
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

