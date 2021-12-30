Police asking for help in locating runaway

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a runaway.

Lacora Johnson, 15, was last seen at 11:45 pm on December 29, 2021, in the 4600 block of Old LA 25.

It is believed that she left on foot. She is 5'4" tall and was wearing a black shirt and pink shorts with a strip.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Lacora Johnson is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711.

