Planned power outage to affect some New Iberia residents

NEW IBERIA, La. — Cleco announced a planned power outage for some New Iberia residents.

Approximately 350 Cleco customers will experience a brief power outage of no more than 15 minutes between 9 and 11 am on July 12.

The outage was scheduled due to Cleco's plans to coordinate with local agencies Wednesday to safely transport a house on Highway 675, according to Caitlyn Watkins of Cleco Corporate Communications.

Power will be restored to all customers once the load has safely moved through the area, officials say.

Customers do not need to report this power outage to Cleco.

Customers with questions or concerns can contact Cleco at +1 (800) 622-6537.