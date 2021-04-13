Watch
Pfizer vaccine to be distributed in Jeanerette following pause on J&J

Due to FDA pause on J&J/Janssen vaccine the Pfizer vaccine will now be distributed in Jeanerette Wednesday, April 14 from 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM at the King Joseph Recreation Center 701 Hebert Street.

To schedule an appointment: OPH4.timetap.com or call 337–262-5311.

The second dose appointments will be given on May 5.

Vaccine available for anyone 16 years of age and older.

