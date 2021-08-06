There will be a pet adoption event Saturday in New Iberia.

Cats and dogs will be available for adoption.

Dogs will be $45.00 and cats will be $25.00.

All animals have been spay/neutered, vetted and rabies vaccinated.

All proceeds will support project RISE (Revive Iberia Shelter Effort), SNIP (Spay Neuter Iberia Parish), IPAC (Iberia Parish Animal Control and the Iberia animal shelter residents.

The event will be held on August 7 from 11 am to 2 pm at Gulotta's 916 S. Lewis St., New Iberia.

