Pet adoption event/fundraiser: Poboys & Puppies set for June 4

IBERIA PARISH, La. –Puppies & Poboys will be held Saturday, June 4 from 11 am to 1 pm at the Iberia Parish Animal Shelter. It's an adoption/fundraising event for the animals of IPAC. The shelter is full and is in need of urgent help.

At the event there there will be free bar-b-q sausage poboys, live music by Jaxon Meche, face painting, fun jump, and more.

The event is free but each family is asked to bring at least one or more items from this list: Purina Cat or Kitten Chow, Diamond Puppy Food, Purina (Can) Kitten or Puppy Food, Royal Canon Nursing Mom or Kitten Transition Food, and Kitten or Puppy Powder Milk. The shelter is also in urgent need of donations to help with vet bills. If you would like to help, donations can be called into All Creatures Vet in New Iberia at 337-365-9060 under the IPAC 2 account, or via PayPal to animalsofipac@gmail.com. Any amount is greatly appreciated.

The shelter is located at 2017 Seaway Access Rd. in New Iberia

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel