Pedestrian struck and killed on Hwy 14 in Iberia Parish

Louisiana State Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday night on LA Highway 14 in Iberia Parish.

Troopers say they responded around 9:00 pm on April 11 to the crash on Hwy 14 East near Old La 25 Road.

The crash claimed the life of 56-year-old Donald J. Derouen of New Iberia.

A preliminary investigation by State Police revealed Derouen was walking west in the westbound lane of LA 14 when he was struck by a westbound vehicle.

Derouen was pronounced dead at scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office.

Troopers say impairment on the part of Derouen is unknown but a standard toxicology sample was taken for analysis.

The driver of the vehicle submitted a breath sample and was not impaired at the time of the crash.

The driver was properly restrained and suffered no injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

