Watch
NewsIberia Parish

Actions

Pedestrian struck and killed on Hwy 14 in Iberia Parish

items.[0].image.alt
MGN Online
generic police lights
police lights
Posted at 8:16 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 09:25:54-04

Louisiana State Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday night on LA Highway 14 in Iberia Parish.

Troopers say they responded around 9:00 pm on April 11 to the crash on Hwy 14 East near Old La 25 Road.

The crash claimed the life of 56-year-old Donald J. Derouen of New Iberia.

A preliminary investigation by State Police revealed Derouen was walking west in the westbound lane of LA 14 when he was struck by a westbound vehicle.

Derouen was pronounced dead at scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office.

Troopers say impairment on the part of Derouen is unknown but a standard toxicology sample was taken for analysis.

The driver of the vehicle submitted a breath sample and was not impaired at the time of the crash.

The driver was properly restrained and suffered no injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.