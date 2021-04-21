Part of New Iberia experiencing sewage overflow

The City of New Iberia has experienced a sewage overflow near the intersection of the Emile Verret Road and Tete Bayou drainage canal due to failure of an existing pipe.

Repair crews were dispatched to assess the extent of damage and to initiate repairs. Materials have been ordered to correct this issue.

Citizens are cautioned to refrain from visiting the area where the repair efforts are being conducted.

If you have any questions, contact the Wastewater Department at 337-369-2362.

