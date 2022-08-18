One wounded, one arrested in New Iberia shooting

One person is wounded and another is in jail after a Wednesday afternoon shooting.

New Iberia Police say a patrol officer in the 900 block of Mississippi Street when they heard gunshots at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A bystander transported the victim to Iberia Medical Center. The victim is listed in stable condition.

During the investigation, a suspect was identified and apprehended.

Jakari Gregoire, 27, was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder, Illegal Carrying of Weapons, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm in a Firearm Free Zone, Possession of an Illegal Weapon, Obstruction of Justice, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.

New Iberia Police ask citizens to report suspicious activity. Information can be reported anonymously by calling the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device by clicking the link. City of New Iberia App