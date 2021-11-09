One person injured Tuesday in Loreauville shooting

Deputies are investigating a shooting in Loreauville on Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, one person was shot and received non life-threatening injuries.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Deputies say that schools in the area were placed on lockdown as a result of the shooting.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

