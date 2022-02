Jeanerette Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left a local woman dead.

Police were called to the 2000 block of Third Street around midnight; someone shot at a house at least 10 times and one of the bullets hit the victim, a 51-year-old woman.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she died, police say.

The investigation is on-going; if you have any information you are asked to call Jeanerette Police.