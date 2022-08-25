One man shot, another injured in Wednesday Jeanerette shooting; warrants out

One man was wounded and another injured by shrapnel in a shooting that happened Wednesday night at a house on Lovett Street in Jeanerette.

Jeanerette Police say they were called the a home at about 10 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired. They say the wounded man had been shot multiple times and is listed in stable condition at a Lafayette hospital. The other man, who was hit by shrapnel, refused medical assistance, they say.

While investigating the shooting, they got a search warrant for the house. Inside, they allegedly found multiple firearms, illegal narcotics and cash.

Police are asking for arrest warrants for multiple people in connection with the investigation, and more are expected in the coming days.

Chief Dusty Vallot said Jeanerette Fire and Rescue, Acadian Ambulance, St. Mary Parish Sheriff's deputies, Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies and the Baldwin Police department all assisted.