One Love Event helping those in need

On Saturday, June 3, churches in New Iberia will come together to provide free resources for members of the community.

The One Love Event will be held from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Members of the community will have access to much needed items such as food and clothing.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring their resumes to the One Love Event.

Access to job opportunities will also be available for those seeking employment.

Founder of Little Zorah Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Wilfred Johnson, Sr. tells KATC, "It's about showing love to our fellow people. Those in the community that are in need. So much is going to be given, we have clothing, we have food bags, we will have hot meals. We will have furniture and appliances. We will have job opportunities."