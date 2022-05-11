One booked, one dead in New Iberia shooting

One man has been arrested and another is dead after a shooting in New Iberia early Wednesday.

Tramane Lewis, 33, has been booked with First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm in a Firearm Free Zone, Illegal Use of Weapons, Illegal Carrying of Weapons and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property. He was arrested after turning himself in to police.

The incident happened at about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, when New Iberia Police were called to the area of Providence Street and Ambassador LeMelle Drive. As they were on their way, more calls came in to report that a person was wounded and was in the 700 block of Providence.

Officers found a vehicle crashed into a fence; the driver was suffering from a gunshot wound. Acadian Ambulance responded to the scene, and the victim was pronounced dead. He's identified only as a 24-year-old man until next-of-kin can be notified.