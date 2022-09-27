One arrested, three cited in birthday party shooting

Three teens and one adult face charges in connection with a shooting that happened at a birthday party earlier this month, Iberia Parish deputies say.

Iberia Parish Sheriff Thomas Romero said no one was injured in the shooting. He said social media was used by people who were not invited to find the party.

Teens should not make their events public, and they shouldn't share personal information about their events on social media, he said.

The incident happened on Sugar Oaks Road on September 17 at about 11 p.m. Deputies were called to the area by a report of gunshots at a teenager's birthday party.

The investigation, which was advanced by multiple leads on social media, led detectives to Jaydin Walker, 18.

Walker was booked with nine counts illegal use of weapons, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated criminal damage to property.

A second shooter, a 16-year-old, was given a juvenile citation for two counts illegal use of a weapon, aggravated assault and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

And a third 16-year-old was cited after witnesses identified them as one of the attackers. That teen was sited for aggravated battery and inciting a riot.

David Dorsey, an adult at the residence, was given a citation for contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.