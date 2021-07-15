Officials celebrate opening of newly-renovated Veteran's Memorial Building

The Robert B. Green Veteran's Memorial in New Iberia is back open, this time with a new look.

Officials gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the newly-renovated building's reopening.

The center has been a hub for veteran's groups and community gatherings for 50 years. It closed in 2015 due to safety concerns, as it had fallen into disrepair. The building's future became one of Parish President M. Larry Richard's top priorities when he took office in 2016.

"Our veterans are a very important part of the Iberia Parish community, and the Robert B Green building has been a center of activity for veterans for many years," said Richard. "It has been my priority to make sure our veterans have a place to meet and we are happy to mark this day as we honor their service to our country. Special thanks for the hard work of our legislative delegation, the Iberia Parish Council, and Governor John Bel Edwards, who have been strong partners in making this venture a success."

Officials say the center will be open to the community for rentals in the very near future.

"[Veterans] can come here, have meetings," Richard added. "We have had weddings, we have had all types of things here over the last 60 years. And we're so glad to have the building built again to where we can actually have those types of events to take place again."

The center is located at 1201 Field Street in New Iberia.

