Officers engage community kids with game of flag football

On Tuesday, officers with the New Iberia Police Department joined the Iberia Boys and Girls Club #24 for a game of flag football.

The game took place at the center on East Pershing Street on July 27.

The police department says that officers from different divisions volunteered to participate in the event.

Boys and Girls Club participants ranged from 10 to13 years of age.

The event, according to the department, allowed the officers to engage with kids within the community.

