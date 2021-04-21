North Lewis Elementary students, staff raise money for diabetes research

NEW IBERIA, La. — The faculty and students at North Lewis Elementary School in New Iberia raised money for diabetes research in honor of the school secretary, Karen Thomas, who's teenage son has Type 1 Diabetes.

According to an email from staff, students and faculty secretly arranged a campaign to wear blue jeans and donate $2 for JDRF, which is a nonprofit organization that funds Type 1 diabetes research.

The staff announced that they had raised a total of $781 for JDRF during the school's Administrative Professional Day on Wednesday.

