Watch
NewsIberia Parish

Actions

North Lewis Elementary students, staff raise money for diabetes research

Posted at 4:04 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 17:04:33-04

NEW IBERIA, La. — The faculty and students at North Lewis Elementary School in New Iberia raised money for diabetes research in honor of the school secretary, Karen Thomas, who's teenage son has Type 1 Diabetes.

According to an email from staff, students and faculty secretly arranged a campaign to wear blue jeans and donate $2 for JDRF, which is a nonprofit organization that funds Type 1 diabetes research.

The staff announced that they had raised a total of $781 for JDRF during the school's Administrative Professional Day on Wednesday.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.