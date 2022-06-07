No foul play suspected after 2 men were found dead under Iberia Parish house

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two men.

The two men were located under a house in the 3600 block of Effie Lane Monday afternoon, according to Deputy Katherine Breaux, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.

The cause of death is unknown at this time, but no foul play is suspected, stated Breaux.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel