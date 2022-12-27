NIPD looking for suspect responsible for domestic-related homicide

The New Iberia Police is investigating a domestic-related homicide that took place just after 11 a.m. on December 26, 2022.

The NIPD responded to a shooting in the 100-block of Dark Alley. Prior to NIPD arrival, bystanders had transported the victim to a local hospital, authorities say.

Detectives were called to the scene.

According to authorities, a 49-year-old male victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

After conducting interviews and reviewing evidence, Detectives were able to identify a suspect and obtain arrest warrants for Stevie Jay Vital, 36 years old, on the charges of second-degree murder, illegal use of firearms, and possession of a firearm by a convicted Felon.

According to NIPD, Vital has an extensively violent history and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Vital are urged to call 911.

The identification of the victim and the relationship between Vital and the victim are being withheld at this time.

Information regarding this crime or other crimes can be submitted by contacting the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306, or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Information and tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia App or the P3 App on your smart devices.