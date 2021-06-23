Watch
NewsIberia Parish

Actions

NIPD investigating overnight shooting on Hopkins Street

items.[0].image.alt
KATC News
Courtesy MGN Online
shooting
Posted at 8:11 AM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 09:11:51-04

NEW IBERIA, La. — The New Iberia Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left two people injured on South Hopkins Street.

According to NIPD Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes, officers responded to a shots fired call at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 700 block of South Hopkins street in New Iberia.

Hughes said both victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects have been arrested as of Wednesday morning.

The shooting remains under investigation.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.