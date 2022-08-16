NIPD investigating hostage situation

IBERIA PARISH, La. – Police are investigating a hostage situation in New Iberia.

Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Magnolia Street Tuesday afternoon in reference to a domestic dispute, according to Sgt. Daesha Hughes, spokesperson for the New Iberia Police Department.

Once on the scene, police were able to determine there was an armed man along with two women inside the home.

Hughes said that the two women were released separately unharmed.

The suspect later came out of the home unarmed and was taken into police custody.

More details will be released at a later time, Hughes stated.

