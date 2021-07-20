New location of Loreauville Library now open

Book lovers in Iberia Parish now have a new place to check out their favorite titles.

The new location of the Loreauville Branch Library officially opened on Tuesday, with temporary hours set for this week.

From Monday, July 19 - Friday, July 23, the library will be open from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. The branch will be closed on Saturday, July 24, and Sunday, July 25.

Tuesday was a soft opening for the branch; a grand opening will be held on Thursday, August 5, from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The previous branch location closed in June while moving into the new location. It's now located at 612 Ed Broussard Road.

