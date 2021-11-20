New Iberians to host clean-up event on Hopkins St., Sat. Nov. 20

Hopkins Street is getting a fresh look on Saturday, Nov. 20.

District 2 Councilman Marlon Lewis and District 5 Deedy Johnson-Reid are in need of volunteers to make Hopkins St. more attractive for the holidays.

The event takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon and will have equipment, bags and gloves ready for those looking to beautify one of New Iberia’s most historic districts.

“The main reason we’re doing this is that we’ve got new Christmas lights and it’s part of a citywide cleanup,” Lewis said to The Daily Iberian. “We’re trying to create some momentum for Hopkins as always and lift people’s spirits with the Christmas lights.”

Districts 2 and 5 connect to each other in the area, and Deedy Johnson-Reid said the collaboration between both districts was a natural fit.

“We thought it would be a good way to clean the whole area up,” she said. “This is a historic area in the black community and it needs the love and attention it deserves. We want people to understand this is a vibrant community and work together to make it better.”

Organizations sponsoring the event include Districts 2 and 5, Sons of Kings, Omega Psi Phi, the West End Council of Neighborhood Associations, DNA, Parish Proud, the city of New Iberia and Republic.

Lewis said the new Christmas lights for the area were purchased by the Hopkins Street Economic Development District and were put up with the help of the city of New Iberia and Cleco.

Anyone interested in Saturday’s cleanup can call Lewis or Johnson-Reid at 577-3448. You can also show up the day of the event at 8:45 a.m, they say.

All equipment will be provided at the event. Volunteers will gather at the old Bunk Johnson Park next to Lillie’s and across from Moore’s Restaurant.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel