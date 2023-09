Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies are investigating the cause of an accident that took the life of a local woman.

Tayzia Brown, 27, died in the crash, which happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Brown was alone in the vehicle, and hers was the only vehicle involved, deputies say. The crash happened on Jefferson Island Road, and the vehicle burned, deputies say.

We'll update this story as soon as more information is available.